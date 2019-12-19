Global  

Little Boy Gets Angry After Receiving Girl's Toy as Christmas Present

This little boy got angry after receiving a girl's toy as a Christmas present.

He opened the gift wrap and said thanks to his father for the gift.

The moment he opened the gift, he saw a girl's toy inside.

He got angry and even refused to wish his father Merry Christmas.
