Nasdaq hits 9,000 for the first time ever

Nasdaq hits 9,000 for the first time ever

Nasdaq hits 9,000 for the first time ever

The Nasdaq topped the 9,000-point mark for the first time ever on Thursday, boosted in the session by Amazon after the company said customers shopped at record levels this holiday season.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
