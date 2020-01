Mamata Banerjee continues fight against CAA, leads another protest march in Kolkata | Oneindia News

Continuing her fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on December 26 led another protest march in Kolkata against the new citizenship law.

Hundreds of anti-CAA protestors along with TMC leaders and workers joined the party chief in her bid to up the ante against the central government.

While addressing the rally, Banerjee said she will tell all the students to continue their protest against CAA for their democratic rights in a democratic way.