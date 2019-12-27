At least 12 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

Global  

At least 12 people were killed and more than twenty hospitalized after a plane operated by a local airline crashed in Kazakhstan on Friday.

Jayson Albano reports.
A plane crash in Kazakhstan proved deadly on Friday (December 27).

Local authorities say that the plane was carrying 93 passengers and five crew members.

The Fokker 100 aircraft was being operated by local carrier Bek Air.

It was heading for the capital Nur-Sultan and took off before dawn.

The plane then crashed near the city of Almaty.

More than twenty passengers were hospitalized in grave condition, according to the Almaty mayor's office.

One Reuters reporter traveling to the airport said there was thick fog at the time.

Bek Air could not be immediately reached for comment.

In a statement, the country's Civil Aviation Committee said that the plane 'lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence' before hitting a two-story building.

They also said that it was suspending all flights of that type of aircraft until an investigation is conducted.

Authorities have not suggested any possible causes of the accident.

On Twitter, Kazakhstan's president expressed his condolences and said, 'Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law.'



