Archaeologists find Mayan palace in the southeast of Mexico

At 50 metres long and 6 metres high, it might not sound like a palace, but that's what archaeologists in Mexico have discovered.

The new Mayan Palace was found in the area of Kuluba in southeastern Mexico.

Construction materials indicate that there were two phases of occupation - between 600CE and 1050 CE.

Together with this palace inside the prehispanic Mayan city, experts explored four other structures - an altar, two spaces for residential use and a construction, thought to be an oven.

Kulubá is an archaeological site which is kept under permanent exploration and study.

The powerful Mayan empire reached its height, known as its classic period, between around 250 CE and 900 CE.

It extended its reach into what is now Guatemala, Honduras and western El Salvador.