Tessa Majors Killing: Police Release 14-Year-Old Questioned In Case

Tessa Majors Killing: Police Release 14-Year-Old Questioned In Case

Tessa Majors Killing: Police Release 14-Year-Old Questioned In Case

The NYPD is calling this a significant development in the investigative process, but questions still remain about why this alleged killer was released from custody.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
Tessa Majors murder suspect released after questioning

New York City police say a 14-year-old, suspected in the murder of college student Tessa Majors, is...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


NYPD detective working Tessa Majors case previously sued for making false claims, reports say

A New York City police detective tasked with investigating the fatal stabbing of Barnard College...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Wanted In Connection To Murder Arrested, Released [Video]Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Wanted In Connection To Murder Arrested, Released

After searching for nearly a week, the NYPD says they finally caught up with a teenager wanted in connection to the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:05Published

14-Year-Old Suspect In Deadly Barnard Student Stabbing Found [Video]14-Year-Old Suspect In Deadly Barnard Student Stabbing Found

After nearly a week of searching, the NYPD said Thursday it has located the young suspect wanted in the death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published

