India protests: ‘The police started beating people’

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:11s - Published < > Embed
India protests: ‘The police started beating people’

India protests: ‘The police started beating people’

Police accused of brutality as death toll during protests against citizenship law reaches 18 in Uttar Pradesh state.
India protests: At least three people reportedly killed following clashes with police

India protests: 14 people dead and 4,000 detained as police cut internet in bid to quell growing demonstrations

Victims include two shot by gunman firing from rooftop
Security cameras smashed on day of India protests [Video]Security cameras smashed on day of India protests

Surveillance footage captured Indian police smashing a security camera in Meerut&apos;s Muslim-dominated Lisari Gate area on Friday (December 20), the day five Muslim men are believed to have been..

Indian police accused of using 'excessive force' against protesters [Video]Indian police accused of using 'excessive force' against protesters

Indian police accused of using 'excessive force' against protesters

