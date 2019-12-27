Why Is Cory Booker Struggling?

Cory Booker is running for President.

But, his campaign is not doing well.

He failed to qualify for the December Democratic debates.

And, at his current standing, he won't make it on the debate stage in January.

Political insiders don't think he will make it past Iowa or New Hampshire.

What happened?

How did a campaign and candidate with such promise fail to connect with voters?

According to the LA Times, Booker is an inspiring candidate.

His speeches are peppered with quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr. and Langston Hughes.

He speaks of love and positivity.

Unfortunately, electability seems to be winning out over love and positivity.

Voters like Booker but don't think he can beat Donald Trump.