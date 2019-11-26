Global  

Why Are Navy SEALS Mad At President Trump?

Navy SEAL Chief Edward Gallagher was tried for war crimes.

President Donald Trump pardoned him.

The pardon is not sitting well with Gallagher's fellow SEALS.

A Navy SEAL condemned Trump's interference in Gallagher's case in an interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune.

"It's political, when shooting civilians and executing prisoners shouldn't be." Gallagher was charged with war crimes after he was accused by fellow SEALs of stabbing a young ISIS fighter to death in US.
