On Deck In New Year, U.S. Senate Handles Impeachment Trial

On Deck In New Year, U.S. Senate Handles Impeachment Trial

On Deck In New Year, U.S. Senate Handles Impeachment Trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he thinks one or two Democrats will join the Republicans in voting to acquit the president, Jeff Wagner reports (1:23).

WCCO 4 News At 5 - December 27, 2019
Uncertainty hangs over Trump impeachment trial

Uncertainty hangs over Trump impeachment trialTrump’s upcoming impeachment trial is mired in uncertainty as Washington heads into a two-week...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


Trump ready for Florida break amid impeachment trial delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday was escaping the chill of Washington and his...
Seattle Times - Published


House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Makes Trump Squirm, Trump Incensed [Video]House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Makes Trump Squirm, Trump Incensed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refused to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. This action robbed Trump of what he wants most... "total and complete exoneration" following the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works [Video]7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works. 1. Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice.". Though Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an impartial..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:34Published

