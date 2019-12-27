Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of The Decade

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:01s - Published < > Embed
Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of The Decade

Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of The Decade

Sure, we’ve played some great releases this decade, but it’s also seen more than its fair share of collective sighs.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most disappointing video games released between 2010 and 2019.

Our countdown includes “Star Wars Battlefront II”, “Anthem”, “Death Stranding”, “Duke Nukem Forever”, “Fallout 76”, and more!

What game most disappointed YOU in the 2010s?

Let us know in the comments!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of The Decade

Sure, we’ve played some great releases this decade, but it’s also seen more than its fair share of collective sighs.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most disappointing video games released between 2010 and 2019.

Our countdown includes “Star Wars Battlefront II”, “Anthem”, “Death Stranding”, “Duke Nukem Forever”, “Fallout 76”, and more!

What game most disappointed YOU in the 2010s?

Let us know in the comments!

Watch more great videos here: Top 10 Worst Video Games of 2019: https://youtu.be/B0yaNmd8-WQ Top 10 Disappointing Games of All Time: https://youtu.be/gfGSA_UdrNA Top 10 Worst Video Games of All Time: https://youtu.be/NYt3B9lcUm0




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of The Decade https://t.co/LlzGvqRxhP | CLIQUE6° 25 minutes ago

zephyrgrimoire

Richter Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of The Decade https://t.co/fjaLACjuWB 29 minutes ago

lucianolima_mvp

Stetson Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of The Decade https://t.co/cqRzeqjp8T 30 minutes ago

clementineart

Lydia Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of The Decade https://t.co/McVIgTx45e 42 minutes ago

savageamanduh

R. Lee Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of The Decade https://t.co/yjmX9C9RJ0 49 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video game for blind children designed by 12-year-old Valrico whizkid with hearing loss [Video]Video game for blind children designed by 12-year-old Valrico whizkid with hearing loss

A video game for blind and visually impaired children was designed by 12-year-old Valrico whizkid Rome Nardin, who suffers severe hearing loss.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:31Published

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.