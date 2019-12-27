Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of The Decade

Sure, we’ve played some great releases this decade, but it’s also seen more than its fair share of collective sighs.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most disappointing video games released between 2010 and 2019.

Our countdown includes “Star Wars Battlefront II”, “Anthem”, “Death Stranding”, “Duke Nukem Forever”, “Fallout 76”, and more!

What game most disappointed YOU in the 2010s?

Let us know in the comments!