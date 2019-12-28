Global  

Thirty Percent Of Koala May Have Died From Australia's Bushfires

Thirty Percent Of Koala May Have Died From Australia's Bushfires

Thirty Percent Of Koala May Have Died From Australia's Bushfires

The Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley announce some news about koalas in New South Wales, Australia.

Ley said about a third of koalas in that region may have been killed by deadly bushfires.

According to CNN, 30 percent of the koala’s habitat has been destroyed.

Exact numbers can’t be announced until the fires calm down and “a proper assessment can be made.” Nearly 800 homes have been destroyed and nine people have died because of the bushfires.
