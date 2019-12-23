'It's unrealistic to think about Liverpool', says Guardiola after City defeat sees title defence fade further

SHOWS: WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 27, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

That's what we are going to do, prepare the next game and that's it." STORY: Pep Guardiola said "It's unrealistic to think about Liverpool" after ten-man Manchester City gave up a two-goal lead and crashed to a 3-2 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Friday (December 27) to leave them 14 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The 89th minute winner from Matt Doherty means Liverpool have a 13-point lead over second-placed Leicester City, who they beat 4-0 on Thursday (December 26), and Juergen Klopp's side have played one game less than their two challengers.

City's Brazilian keeper Ederson was sent off in the 12th minute after he raced out of his area and clipped Diogo Jota, who tumbled to the floor.

Despite this, City took the lead following a twice-taken penalty in the 25th minute, Raheem Sterling tapping in after goalkeeper Rui Patricio saved his spot kick.

The England striker doubled City's lead five minutes into the second half, but Wolves got back into the game five minutes later when Adama Traore, who had scored twice in Wolves' win at City in October, beat substitute keeper Claudio Bravo with a low drive from outside the area.

It was poor defending from City full back Benjamin Mendy that handed Wolves the equaliser with less than ten minutes remaining.

The Frenchman, in trying to usher the ball out for a goal kick, was robbed by Traore, who zipped a low pass across the goal to Raul Jimenez, who slotted home.

The dramatic winner came in the 89th minute when Matt Doherty weaved his way through the City defence before poking a left-foot shot past Bravo.

A stunned looking Guardiola, after admitting that City were not thinking about catching Liverpool, said that he would not now prioritise cup competitions.

City are currently in the round of 16 stage of the Champions League, the semi-finals of the English League Cup and have their opening FA Cup match next Saturday (January 4) against fourth-tier Port Vale.

(Production: Mike Brock)