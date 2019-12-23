Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United Manuel Pellegrini has left West Ham United after 18 months in charge of the club. A West Ham statement read: “Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the board and everyone at West Ham United, would like to place on record their thanks to Manuel for his service over the past 18 months.”

