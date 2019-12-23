Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United

Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United

Manuel Pellegrini has left West Ham United after 18 months in charge of the club.

A West Ham statement read: “Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the board and everyone at West Ham United, would like to place on record their thanks to Manuel for his service over the past 18 months.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

"The best available replacement", "Please" - Many West Ham fans want 48y/o to succeed Pellegrini

West Ham United fans want Niko Kovac to replace Manuel Pellegrini following the club's 2-1 defeat...
Football FanCast - Published

"We will see" - Manuel Pellegrini provides an uncertain update on West Ham's problem position

Manuel Pellegrini has offered a cryptic message about whether Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin will...
Football FanCast - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

What's going wrong at West Ham? [Video]What's going wrong at West Ham?

Gary O'Neill says Crystal Palace found West Ham's weaknesses in their 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park and is unsure what is going wrong for the Hammers.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:29Published

Fabianski set to return 'this week' [Video]Fabianski set to return 'this week'

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini says goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will return this week having been out for three months with a torn hip muscle.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.