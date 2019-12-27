Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers

North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers

Seven bodies were found on a 'ghost ship' that washed up on the shore of the island of Sado, Japan.

The boat is believed to have come from North Korea as the sides were covered in Korean numbers and letters in red paint.

CNN reports such North Korean ships have been washing up on Japanese shores.

A police officer made the gruesome discovery on Friday.

After a thorough search by law enforcement and the Coast Guard, two decapitated heads were found on the boat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PopeyeJD

Popeye Doyle I am the captain of a North Korean ghost ship. Would you like to join my crew? 10 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page North Korean Ghost Ship Washes Up In Japan With Grisly Remains Of Passengers: https://t.co/mW06WD1cJG #NorthKorea 57 minutes ago

dailystar

Daily Star North Korean 'ghost ship' washes ashore carrying five skeletons on coast of Japan https://t.co/IUPhZRd5hW 5 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star North Korean 'ghost ship' washes ashore carrying five skeletons on coast of Japan https://t.co/IUPhZQVuqo 6 hours ago

ChristineMCNA

Christine M. Chan RT @offstream_news: A North Korean ghost ship washes up on the shore of Japan's Sado Island, containing the corpses of five people onboard,… 7 hours ago

offstream_news

Offstream News A North Korean ghost ship washes up on the shore of Japan's Sado Island, containing the corpses of five people onbo… https://t.co/fvwvR9ygIG 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Emergency Sirens Played Instead of Taps in ‘Human Error’ at U.S. Base in South Korea [Video]Emergency Sirens Played Instead of Taps in ‘Human Error’ at U.S. Base in South Korea

With tensions already high due to North Korea promising a “Christmas gift” to America, a U.S. military base accidentally sounded the alarm instead of taps. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published

Emergency Siren Accidentally Blared By US Base Near North Korea [Video]Emergency Siren Accidentally Blared By US Base Near North Korea

An emergency siren was accidently activated at a US Army base near North Korea on the night after Christmas.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.