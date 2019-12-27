McDonald's employees save woman who mouthed 'help me' -police

Authorities are thanking employees at this McDonald's in Northern California for taking swift action on behalf of a woman who was desperate for help on Christmas Eve.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) REGINA CAMERA OF GOLDEN STATE RESTAURANT GROUP SAYING: "She did come in pretty frantic." According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the woman went to the counter and told an employee to call 911.

She also gave the license plate of the vehicle she arrived in.

Police said she attempted to place an order at the counter, but then a man walked in and demanded she use the drive thru.

But even there she continued sending frantic messages to employees.

Mouthing "help me" to a drive thru worker, according to police.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) REGINA CAMERA OF GOLDEN STATE RESTAURANT GROUP SAYING: Our manager actually had our employees hold up the drive-thru line so that we were able to stop that car from moving forward.

Just then, deputies arrived and arrested the man, named Eduardo Valenzuela, who police said had a history of being violent with the woman.

He was booked in San Joaquin County Jail for criminal threats, stolen property, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

It turns out the McDonald's restaurant is a registered "Safe Place," meaning it's a designated location people can go if they are in immediate danger.