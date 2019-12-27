Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

McDonald's employees save woman who mouthed "help me" -police

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
McDonald's employees save woman who mouthed 'help me' -police

McDonald's employees save woman who mouthed "help me" -police

Police are thanking employees of a McDonald's in northern California after they sprang into action to help a women in danger on Christmas Eve.

Yahaira Jacquez has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

McDonald's employees save woman who mouthed "help me" -police

Authorities are thanking employees at this McDonald's in Northern California for taking swift action on behalf of a woman who was desperate for help on Christmas Eve.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) REGINA CAMERA OF GOLDEN STATE RESTAURANT GROUP SAYING: "She did come in pretty frantic." According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the woman went to the counter and told an employee to call 911.

She also gave the license plate of the vehicle she arrived in.

Police said she attempted to place an order at the counter, but then a man walked in and demanded she use the drive thru.

But even there she continued sending frantic messages to employees.

Mouthing "help me" to a drive thru worker, according to police.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) REGINA CAMERA OF GOLDEN STATE RESTAURANT GROUP SAYING: Our manager actually had our employees hold up the drive-thru line so that we were able to stop that car from moving forward.

Just then, deputies arrived and arrested the man, named Eduardo Valenzuela, who police said had a history of being violent with the woman.

He was booked in San Joaquin County Jail for criminal threats, stolen property, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

It turns out the McDonald's restaurant is a registered "Safe Place," meaning it's a designated location people can go if they are in immediate danger.



Recent related news from verified sources

McDonalds employees save woman who mouthed "help me" at drive-thru

Sheriff's deputies say a man followed a woman inside a Mcdonald's in Northern California and ordered...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsUpworthyIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ameliaj94J

Amelia j These McDonald's Workers Helped Save A Woman After She Mouthed "Help Me" In The Drive-Thru https://t.co/t4yyeVnJWI https://t.co/BdUeGmqKOP 14 minutes ago

Margaret_ADuffy

M A Duffy RT @FOX4: McDonald’s employees save woman who mouthed ‘help me’ in drive-thru https://t.co/CkWCKnFByC 39 minutes ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @BreitbartNews Police: McDonald's Employees Save Woman Who Mouths 'Help Me' at Drive-Thru… https://t.co/chUo1XcpVA 52 minutes ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Police: McDonald's Employees Save Woman Who Mouths 'Help Me' at Drive-Thru Some Northern California McDonald's empl… https://t.co/1mMVJ5ldDr 53 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

McDonald's Employees Alert Police After Distressed Woman Mouths 'Help me' In Drive Thru Woman [Video]McDonald's Employees Alert Police After Distressed Woman Mouths "Help me" In Drive Thru Woman

A distressed woman walked up the counter of a McDonald's in Lodi, California, and asked for emergency help.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

McDonald's workers help save woman [Video]McDonald's workers help save woman

McDonald's workers are being credited with helping save a woman in California. The woman mouthed "help me" in the drive-thru and the employees called the police. Deputies found a loaded, stolen gun in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.