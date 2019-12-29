Missile strikes military parade in Yemen

A missile struck a military parade in Yemen's southern town of al-Dhalea on Sunday (December 29) killing at least five and injuring others.

That's according to Yemen's Security Belt Forces, a separatist group backed by the United Arab Emirates that fights against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

The Security Belt Forces blamed the Houthis for the blast at the end of the military graduation parade, though there has been no claim of responsibility.

The separatist-held town lies on the frontline between the Houthis in the north and ousted President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi's internationally-recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, in the south.

It sits on the main north-to-south road linking the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa to the port city of Aden - seat of Hadi's government.

In five years of conflict since the Houthis ousted Hadi, thousands have been killed and millions pushed to the brink of famine.