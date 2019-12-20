Global  

Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted.

According to CNN, the Trump Administration interprets the statement to mean a weapons test.

No such tests have been detected from North Korea since Christmas.

However, officials have remained watchful.

National security adviser Robert O'Brien said on ABC's 'This Week that if tests resume, the US will take action.
