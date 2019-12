Chiefs top Bolts 31-21 to earn No. 2 seed, first-round bye in AFC playoffs LEN: BEING NUMBER 2 NEVER FELTSOGOOD.THE CHIEFS HAD A CHANCE TOBETTER THEIR STANDINGS IN THEA.F.C. PLAYOFF RACE.THE PATRIOTS HAD TO LOSE.LET'S START WITH THE CHIEFS.KANSAS CITY HOSTED THE LOSANGELES CHARGERS.THE CHARGERS HAD THE LEAD IN THEFIRST HALF.PATRICK MAHOMES LASERS ONE TODEMARCUS ROBINSON.TOUCHDOWN.10-7 CHIEFS.OVER THE CHARGERS.COULD BE THE LAST GAME FORPHILIP RIVERS IN L.A.SECONDS TO GO IN THE HALF, HEAIRS ONE OUT.TYRANN MATHIEU MAKES AREMARKABLE INTERCEPTION IN THEEND ZONE.THE CHIEFS HAD THE LEAD AT THEHALF.SECOND HALF, THE CHARGERS REGAINTHE LEAD.BUT ON THE ENSUING KICK OFF,MECOLE HARDMAN TAKES IT OUT OFTHE END ZONE.HARDMAN IS OFF.104 YARDS.THAT IS WHY HE IS GOING TO THEPRO BOWL AS A STARTER.THE ROOKIE GIVES THE CHIEFS THELEAD BACK.WITH THE KICKOFF RETURNTHIS CHIEFS DEFENSE HAS BEENPLAYING GREAT FOOTBALL.THE NEW CHIEF, TERRELL SUGGSGETS TO RIVERS FOR THE SACK.HIS FIRST AS A CHIEF.139 IN HIS CAREER.8TH ON THE NFL ALL-TIME LIST.DAMIEN WILLIAMS HAS A CAREERGAME.IT LOOKS LIKE HE IS ABOUT TO BEBROUGHT DOWN.WILLIAMS BREAKS A COUPLETACKLES.A COUPLE OF THEM AND HE IS OFF.84 YARDS FOR THE SCORE.ONLY TYREKE HILL CAN CATCH HIM.THE CHIEFS BUILD A 24-14 LEADOVER THE CHARGERS.MORE DEFENSE.CHARGERS IN THE RED ZONE.FRANK CLARK COMES UP WITH THEBIG SACK.THE CHARGERS TURN THE BALL OVERON DOWNS ON THIS DRIVE.THIS SCORE PUTS IT AWAY.WILLIAMS IS ABLE TO STAY ON HISFEET.SEVEN YARDS OUT FOR THETOUCHDOWN.HIS SECOND OF THE GAME.THE CHIEFS GO 6-0 IN THE A.F.C.WEST THIS SEASON.31-21 IS THE FINAL.THE PATS LOST UNTIL THEARROWHEAD FANS ERUPTED LATE INTHE GAME.