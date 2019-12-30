Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover - Katherine McNamara Suits Up as Mia Smoak

DCTV Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover - Katherine McNamara Suits Up as Mia Smoak Featurette (HD) The final two hours of Crisis on Infinite Earths return airing back-to-back January 14th on The CW!

Catch up on the first three hours now to prepare for the epic conclusion!