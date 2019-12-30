Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Klopp pleased with win over 'tough' Wolves

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Klopp pleased with win over 'tough' Wolves

Klopp pleased with win over 'tough' Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is still a long way to go for his team to claim the title despite them strengthening their grip on the Premier League season with a 1-0 win against Wolves.

Klopp said the second half of the season would be intense, with heavyweight rivals striving hard to qualify for Europe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SportingLifeFC

Sporting Life Football 🗣️ I'm very pleased with the attitude, character, the passion" Not things we've said about Arsenal recently, but n… https://t.co/t7VsQ13bsr 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.