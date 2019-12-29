Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:09s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York

Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York

The Indian diaspora held a demonstration at Times Square in New York in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US: Members of Indian diaspora march at Times Square in support of CAA

New York [US], Dec 30 (ANI): People of Indian-origin on Sunday (local time) held a march at Times...
Sify - Published

Indian-Americans hold events in New York in support of CAA

Members of the Indian diaspora held events at different places to express their support for the...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NY Times Square confetti preview a success [Video]NY Times Square confetti preview a success

Multicolored confetti rained down on New York&apos;s Times Square on Sunday (December 29)

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published

Good Riddance Day In Times Square [Video]Good Riddance Day In Times Square

People gathered in Times Square to bid farewell to unhappy memories of 2019 at the annual Good Riddance Day event. CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.