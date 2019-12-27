Global  

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden heckled at campaign rally in New Hampshire: "Don't touch kids you pervert"

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden heckled at campaign rally in New Hampshire: 'Don't touch kids you pervert'

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden heckled at campaign rally in New Hampshire: "Don't touch kids you pervert"

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden was heckled at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Sunday (December 29).

A man shouted "Don't touch kids you pervert" and accused him of touching women and children before another asked Biden "How much money did you make in Ukraine with your son?"
