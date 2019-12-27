Trump May Have Revealed Name Of WhistleBlower

President Donald Trump attacked the intelligence community whistleblower on Twitter.

According to CNN, in the tweets he included an unsubstantiated name, possibly revealing his identity.

Most public officials involved in the impeachment inquiry agree the identity must be protected.

While Twitter said the tweets don’t violate any policies, Facebook has removed content with the alleged name.

One of the whistleblower’s lawyers said whistleblowers for the next administration are less likely to speak out now after this.