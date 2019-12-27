Global  

Trump May Have Revealed Name Of WhistleBlower

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s
Trump May Have Revealed Name Of WhistleBlower

Trump May Have Revealed Name Of WhistleBlower

President Donald Trump attacked the intelligence community whistleblower on Twitter.

According to CNN, in the tweets he included an unsubstantiated name, possibly revealing his identity.

Most public officials involved in the impeachment inquiry agree the identity must be protected.

While Twitter said the tweets don’t violate any policies, Facebook has removed content with the alleged name.

One of the whistleblower’s lawyers said whistleblowers for the next administration are less likely to speak out now after this.
News24.com | Trump faces firestorm after identifying alleged whistleblower

Donald Trump faced calls from his own party to show more restraint on Twitter as the White House...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Business Insider•Sify•NPR•WorldNews•Seattle Times


Trump Retweets Article Which Names Alleged Whistleblower

President Donald Trump retweeted an article, Thursday night, which contained the name of a person...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Sify•NPR•WorldNews•Seattle Times•Independent



bajanking43

Bruce Phillips 🇧🇧 🇧🇧 @JulieRe35166938 @JoyAnnReid Trump has had a history of "ratting" out people. He revealed the name of an FBI inform… https://t.co/ha78YToZ5l 35 minutes ago

BoondogNews

Boondoggled News @The_Foreclosure I see what you’re saying but as we have seen in other positions and continue to see ....they’re br… https://t.co/X2mfchTfOM 12 hours ago

MLZambrana

MLZ @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump Donald J. Trump revealed the name of a government intelligence whistleblower in blatan… https://t.co/3S3D9yrJVa 19 hours ago

hrothenb

Howard Rothenburg RT @PlaysTrumpCard: @trish_regan @realDonaldTrump @RepMarkGreen President Trump has been waiting for over 3 years to clear his name, and ev… 1 day ago

DemocracyMonica

Monica4Democracy RT @psychdr100: Trump and his right wing propagandists like this one: They have already revealed scores of Whistle blowers. Trump retweets… 2 days ago

BuddySchreiber

Buddy @ChuckGrassley I know that you respect whistleblowers that report unethical behavior. Now that @realDonaldTrump m… https://t.co/IpyJbMhTov 2 days ago

Francis50441920

Francisco Fuentes @kylie_oneil75 @gatewaypundit So Trump has known d name of d whistleblower for d past weeks, d guy still works in d… https://t.co/BPO2L8cj8c 3 days ago


Trump may have revealed name of whistleblower [Video]Trump may have revealed name of whistleblower

President Donald Trump attacked the intelligence community whistleblower on Twitter. According to CNN, in the tweets he included an unsubstantiated name, possibly revealing his identity. Most public..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Slammed For Retweet Linking To Story With Alleged Whistleblower Name [Video]Trump Slammed For Retweet Linking To Story With Alleged Whistleblower Name

President Trump was slammed for a controversial retweet on Thursday.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published

