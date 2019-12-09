Russia's floating nuclear power plant starts generating electricity 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:01s - Published Russia's floating nuclear power plant starts generating electricity The floating nuclear power plant Akademik Lomonosov has been connected to an electricity grid and successfully produced power for the first time in the Russian town of Pevek.

