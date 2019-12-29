Global  

Suspect In New York Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings Pleads Not Guilty

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s
Suspect In New York Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings Pleads Not Guilty

Suspect In New York Hanukkah Celebration Stabbings Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of stabbing five Jews during a Hanukkah celebration in New York has been arrested on attempted murder charges.
New York attack: Man arrested after five people stabbed at Rabbi's house during Hanukkah celebration

A suspect has been arrested after five people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's New York home during...
Independent - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Multiple Stabbing Victims at New York Hanukkah Celebration

A man has been arrested in connection with a vicious hate crime against Jews ... and 2 people are now...
TMZ.com - Published


MariannaStepney

Marianna Stepney RT @nytimes: Breaking News: A man stabbed 5 people at a Hasidic rabbi’s suburban New York home during a Hanukkah celebration. A suspect was… 15 minutes ago

rashidaldosar16

rashid aldosari RT @Reuters: Hate-crime charges have been filed against the man accused of stabbing five people with a 'machete' during a Hanukkah celebrat… 15 minutes ago

Nairalovers1

NAIRALOVERS Suspect in New York Hanukkah celebration stabbings has ‘long history of mental illness,’ family says https://t.co/LvKgZsWgeH 16 minutes ago

winningperson_

❤️🇲🇽 RT @CBSLA: The man suspected of stabbing five people at a New York Hanukkah celebration Saturday plead not guilty to five counts of attempt… 45 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles The man suspected of stabbing five people at a New York Hanukkah celebration Saturday plead not guilty to five coun… https://t.co/fdQVvCMSsw 46 minutes ago

LoriWil55846496

Lori Williams RT @ABC: Surveillance video released by NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea shows suspect taken into custody after five people stabbed at Hanukka… 1 hour ago

SiskyTheGreat

Rich4ever Sisky RT @WSJ: The man accused of a stabbing attack that left five people wounded during a Hanukkah celebration in New York had handwritten journ… 1 hour ago

___taty996

🌷 RT @ajplus: A suspect accused of stabbing 5 people at a Hanukkah celebration in New York pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. Police say… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Accused In Hanukkah Stabbings Charged With Hate Crimes [Video]Man Accused In Hanukkah Stabbings Charged With Hate Crimes

Investigators found handwritten journals referencing anti-Semitic beliefs, along with internet search terms including "German Jewish temples near me," when they searched the home and phone of a man..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:01Published

Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime [Video]Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City, saying the suspect..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:07Published

