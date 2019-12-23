Japan Airlines Is Giving Away 50,000 Free Roundtrip Airline Tickets

Japan Airlines is giving away 50,000 free round-trip airline tickets to international travelers next summer.

The only catch is that all the flights are domestic flights- so you have to get to Japan first.

The giveaway is designed to encourage tourists to see less-visited areas of Japan.

Officials are hoping to take some of the strain off Tokyo next summer as the capital hosts the Olympic Games.