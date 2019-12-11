Bruce Allen fired from Washington Redskins after decade as president

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
The owner of the Washington Redskins on Monday (December 30) announced that Bruce Allen had been fired as president of the football franchise after a difficult decade.

Zachary Goelman reports.
Bruce Allen, the president of the Washington Redskins, was fired on Monday (December 30) from the franchise after a difficult decade.

In a statement on the team website, owner Daniel Snyder wrote, "As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as President of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization.

Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us." Allen's dismissal comes a day after the Redskins lost 47-16 against the Dallas Cowboys, finishing out the season with just three wins in sixteen games, the team tying its own worst-season record with the lowest number of victories since 1961.

Since he was hired in 2009, the team saw declines on the field, crisis and turnover on the roster, and a drop in ticket sales.

Throughout, Allen maintained a powerful grip on the organization, often behind the scenes.

All that came to an end Monday.

Snyder wrote, "As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."



