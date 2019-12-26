Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years.

The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019.

New York was 9-23 in two seasons under Shurmur.

This morning, we made the very difficult decision that it would be in the best interest of the franchise that we relieve Pat of his duties.

New York Giants, via statement.

We came to the conclusion it is best to have a fresh start with the coaching staff.

New York Giants, via statement.

The Giants also announced that the team is retaining general manager Dave Gettleman.

Shurmur was previously the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2011-2012, where he also won just nine games.

Shurmur was the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator from 2016-2017.

Shurmur coached quarterback Case Keenum and the Vikings to a 13-3 record in 2017