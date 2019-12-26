Global  

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur.

The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years.

The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019.

New York was 9-23 in two seasons under Shurmur.

This morning, we made the very difficult decision that it would be in the best interest of the franchise that we relieve Pat of his duties.

, New York Giants, via statement.

We came to the conclusion it is best to have a fresh start with the coaching staff.

, New York Giants, via statement.

The Giants also announced that the team is retaining general manager Dave Gettleman.

Shurmur was previously the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2011-2012, where he also won just nine games.

Shurmur was the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator from 2016-2017.

Shurmur coached quarterback Case Keenum and the Vikings to a 13-3 record in 2017
Recent related news from verified sources

New York Giants Reportedly Fire Head Coach Pat Shurmur After 2 Seasons

The Giants finished off a 4-12 season on Sunday, dropping a 34-17 decision at MetLife Stadium that...
CBS 2 - Published

Giants' Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley support Pat Shurmur

Pat Shurmur has the support of two very important people in the Giants' organization.
Newsday - Published


