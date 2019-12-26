Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur
The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years.
The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019.
New York was 9-23 in two seasons under Shurmur.
This morning, we made the very difficult decision that it would be in the best interest of the franchise that we relieve Pat of his duties.
, New York Giants, via statement.
We came to the conclusion it is best to have a fresh start with the coaching staff.
, New York Giants, via statement.
The Giants also announced that the team is retaining general manager Dave Gettleman.
Shurmur was previously the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2011-2012, where he also won just nine games.
Shurmur was the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator from 2016-2017.
Shurmur coached quarterback Case Keenum and the Vikings to a 13-3 record in 2017