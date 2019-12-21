Putin thanks Trump for thwarting New Year attacks

One 'thank-you' U.S. President Donald Trump received this holiday season came from Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The White House on Monday said Trump and Putin spoke by phone Sunday, with Putin thanking Trump for the U.S. having provided intelligence that helped thwart a potential terrorist attack in Russia.

No details of the threat were provided, but Russia said on Sunday it had foiled attacks reportedly planned in St.

Petersburg thanks to a tip from Class="kln">Washington .

A White House spokesman said Moscow initiated the call, which came during Trump's two-week working vacation at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The spokesman added that Trump and Putin also discussed the state of relations between their two countries, including counterterrorism cooperation and the potential for new arms control measures.

Last week, the Russian military said it had deployed a hypersonic weapon that can easily evade America's missile defense system.

Analysts believe the move was, in part, meant to spur a new round of diplomatic talks about arms control.

Trump has faced sweeping opposition to warmer ties with Russia from Republican and Democratic lawmakers troubled by Putin's annexation of Crimea and Russian support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, among other strains.

Trump has longed for strong U.S. relations with Russia and has complained that's been hampered by the Mueller probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.