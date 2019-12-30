Friday High School Hoops Action 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published Friday High School Hoops Action LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - Christmas may be over, but holiday basketball tournaments are taking over gyms across central KY. 0

Friday High School Hoops Action Now.. Traditional bank holiday classic. Douglass taking on north oldham. Mustangs in transition.. Dallas roberts dishes it to ian higden for the lay- in. Later.. It's the auburn commit justin powell.. Knocking down th corner three. He'd leave the game though with a hip injury. This one was tight the whole way.. But douglass came up big when it mattered.. Aidan reid buries the three. L3 score: high school sports white &lt;none&gt; frederick douglass 74 &lt;none&gt; north oldham 70 final broncos win this one.. 74-70 staying at lex cath.. Dunbar and simon kenton facing off. 1q.. Andrew smith.. Drives.. And gets the mid- range jumper to go. Pioneers go up by two. A few possessions later.. Bulldogs take advantage of the missed three.. Max vandyke gets to the rim.. And finishes with the two-handed lay- in.. To give dunbar a one-point lead. Next posession down.. Robert todd.. No.. Definitely no.. Zach carter will scoop it up.. And get the driving lay-up to go. Simon kenton wins this one by a point...42 to 41 over dunbar. Let's head to l-c-a. The central bank jim rose basketball classic. Eagles hosting lloyd memorial. Zeke grier drives. Gets the tough basket to go. He finished with 12. Eagles up 66 to 62 1:20 left in the game. 67 to 62 now...under minute to go. Jeremiah israel sinks the corner three. Juggernauts within 2. 2.2 seconds remaining. Tanner walton's free throw gives them the three point lead. Lloyd memorial with one last chance. The heave down court...it's caught...the basket no good. Walton's 27 leads the eagles to a 68 to 65 win over lloyd memorial. Nightcap at l-c-a. Lincoln county taking on muhlenberg county. Jaxson smith gets the ball in the post. Scores easily. Payts cutting into that early lead. Riley bodner doing some work. Spin move and puts it up and in. He had 10 points and 7 boards. Smith again. Time running out in the period. Takes the ball to the rack...scores with the contact. Smith led the payts with 16. They beat muhlenberg 51 to 42. They face l-c-a saturday at 8.





