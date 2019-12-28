Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Thirsty Koala Stops Australian Cyclists For A Drink Of Water

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Thirsty Koala Stops Australian Cyclists For A Drink Of Water

Thirsty Koala Stops Australian Cyclists For A Drink Of Water

Australia is dealing with a massive heatwave that has killed thousands of animals and displaced many more.One group of cyclists halted their ride to help a koala in search of water.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia: Thirsty koala stops cyclist to take a drink amid heatwave

Australia's cuddliest marsupials are suffering from the continent's extreme weather, with over 2,000...
Deutsche Welle - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Bicyclist Helps Thirsty Koala [Video]WEB EXTRA: Bicyclist Helps Thirsty Koala

A very thirsty koala got some relief from a bicyclist who gave it water to drink in Adelaide, Australia.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published

Super thirsty koala grabs a drink from cyclist's water bottle [Video]Super thirsty koala grabs a drink from cyclist's water bottle

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA — A woman out biking with her friends was shocked when an extremely parched koala walked up and drank from her water bottle. According to 7 News, Anna Heusler was biking with a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.