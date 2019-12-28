Thirsty Koala Stops Australian Cyclists For A Drink Of Water now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:33s - Published Thirsty Koala Stops Australian Cyclists For A Drink Of Water Australia is dealing with a massive heatwave that has killed thousands of animals and displaced many more.One group of cyclists halted their ride to help a koala in search of water.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Australia: Thirsty koala stops cyclist to take a drink amid heatwave Australia's cuddliest marsupials are suffering from the continent's extreme weather, with over 2,000...

Deutsche Welle - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this