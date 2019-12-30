Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo’s First Stop On Eastern Europe Is Ukraine

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo’s First Stop On Eastern Europe Is UkraineCBS4's Skyler Henry reports from the White House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo to visit Ukraine as Senate weighs impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine this week, making his first...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lolyoulosenotme

Jªℓª℘ℯƞℴℓⱭĐƔ RT @CREWcrew: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Department of State broke the law by conducting an off-the-record shadow diplomacy in… 28 seconds ago

Breza35796855

B reza RT @IranianRoya: #US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with Fox News It is Qassem Soleimani and Khamenei who are spreading ter… 30 seconds ago

GOPclammer

Clam Digger RT @TheLastRefuge2: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Discusses U.S. Strikes in Iraq and Syria… https://t.co/arxN6qqRHF https://t.co/Wi8Xqfqv12 52 seconds ago

AC41374

Arthur Chang RT @WSJ: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's multiple trips to Kansas in 2019 stirred rumors that he might be weighing a Senate bid to succeed… 56 seconds ago

matrock_7

matt d RT @BenjaminNorton: @RFERL I'm sure it's just a coincidence that US government disinformation outlet RFE/RL is hyping anti-Russia propagand… 2 minutes ago

deepvard

DeepVard RT @EricLiptonNYT: It wasn't just career professionals who opposed the freeze. In the Oval Office, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense… 4 minutes ago

lindsaywise

Lindsay Wise Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated on Monday that he has no plans to run next year for U.S. Senate. Still, R… https://t.co/WnaQNgl2vo 4 minutes ago

Saintsfan5348

#SophieSchollsGhost RT @Katpa73: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine this week, making his first trip to the country at the heart of President Do… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists complete prisoner swap [Video]Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists complete prisoner swap

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists finish controversial exchange of 200 prisoners.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful' [Video]U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful'

U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.