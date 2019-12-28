Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

49ers Hosting Playoff Game At Levi's Could Mean Cash Windfall For Santa Clara

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
49ers Hosting Playoff Game At Levi's Could Mean Cash Windfall For Santa Clara

49ers Hosting Playoff Game At Levi's Could Mean Cash Windfall For Santa Clara

The 49ers earning home field advantage during the NFC playoffs is likely a good thing economically for the surrounding area.

Kiet Do reports.

(12-30-2019)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

49erswebzone

49ers Webzone #49ers Hosting Playoff Game At Levi's Could Mean Cash Windfall For Santa Clara [AOL On] https://t.co/kM30ZsizWw 55 minutes ago

ASeattleStoner

Aaron @Ticketmaster Can you please refund my Seahawks playoff tickets now that we won’t be hosting a home game. I need th… https://t.co/1oM9BtGJXY 19 hours ago

vinisdreamy

Teri Leo Pete Carroll & Wilson were 6 inches from winning the division & hosting a playoff game in the same division as a t… https://t.co/KRWcPQ2OQc 20 hours ago

OzzieMelendez1

Oscar Mike Yes!!!!!! IDGAF how it happened 13-3 and hosting a playoff game! Been a long time coming and it’s 0530 in Europe!!… https://t.co/qfPwgomxOz 22 hours ago

Gekko_Pap

Gekko Pap I'm sure the #CFBPlayoff committee is *praying* the 49ers hang on because the Saints would be hosting a Divisional… https://t.co/HvEtdcD19S 22 hours ago

Tylerwillis21

Tyler Willis Imagine either the #DallasCowboys or the #PhiladelphiaEagles hosting a playoff game against Seattle or the 49ers an… https://t.co/MbF8D911Ga 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Ultimate NFL Tailgate Party is in San Francisco [Video]The Ultimate NFL Tailgate Party is in San Francisco

Michael and Diane Mina know how to throw a party! This dynamic couple took the essence of a backyard barbeque on an NFL Sunday and turned it into a one-of-a-kind tailgate for every 49ers home game!..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:57Published

VTA Launches Improved Service Plan With Free Rides [Video]VTA Launches Improved Service Plan With Free Rides

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will offer free rides through the end of 2019, hoping for increased ridership as the public transit provider launches a new higher-frequency route plan...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.