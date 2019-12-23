Global  

Will Bengals keep A.J. Green or let him go?

Wide receiver A.J.

Green is a free agent but would like to stay in Cincinnati if the team is willing to offer a suitable contract.

The Bengals let left tackle Andrew Whitworth leave for the Rams after the 2016 season rather than match a three-year offer it considered too much.

Green knows that could happen to him, too.
THE AJ GREEN SITUATION BECAMEONE OF THE MORE BIZARRESTORYLINES WITH THE BENGALSTHIS SEASON.AND WHEN IT WASALL SAID AND DONE, GREENDIDN'T SEE THE FIELD AT ALL IN2019.HE SPOKE TODAY IN THELOCKER ROOM AND SAYS HE WANTSTO BE HERE IN CINCINNATIMOVING FORWARD... BUT IT'S COMPLCOMPLICATED."It's still abusiness at the end of theday.

I've been hurthese twoyears but also I know myvalue, that I bring to afootball team so that's afterwe meet or then if we don'tthen, hey.

No hard feelings.From day one, I'll all be aBengal.

They gave be my firstopportunity so whateverhappens, wherever I go, I'llalways be a Bengal."



Bengals place A.J. Green on injured reserve ahead of season finale, putting an end to a puzzling situation

Green didn't play in one game this year after injuring his ankle in the preseason
