Will Bengals keep A.J. Green or let him go?

THE AJ GREEN SITUATION BECAMEONE OF THE MORE BIZARRESTORYLINES WITH THE BENGALSTHIS SEASON.AND WHEN IT WASALL SAID AND DONE, GREENDIDN'T SEE THE FIELD AT ALL IN2019.HE SPOKE TODAY IN THELOCKER ROOM AND SAYS HE WANTSTO BE HERE IN CINCINNATIMOVING FORWARD... BUT IT'S COMPLCOMPLICATED."It's still abusiness at the end of theday.
I've been hurthese twoyears but also I know myvalue, that I bring to afootball team so that's afterwe meet or then if we don'tthen, hey.
No hard feelings.From day one, I'll all be aBengal.
They gave be my firstopportunity so whateverhappens, wherever I go, I'llalways be a Bengal."