Man Accused In Hanukkah Stabbings Charged With Hate Crimes

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:01s - Published < > Embed
Investigators found handwritten journals referencing anti-Semitic beliefs, along with internet search terms including "German Jewish temples near me," when they searched the home and phone of a man suspected of stabbing five people at a New York Hanukkah celebration Saturday, according to federal hate crime charges filed Monday.
