General Bipin Rawat demits office, takes over as Chief of Defence Staff | OneIndia News

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat demitted office as the Chief of Army Staff.

He was commissioned into the Army in December 1978 and was serving as the Chief of Army Staff since January 1, 2017.

General Rawat's next appointment is as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, a role that will be key in promoting the synergy and interoperability in the Armed Forces.

