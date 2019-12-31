Global  

Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he’s in Lebanon, leaving Japan before his trial.

According to Reuters, Ghosn said he refused to be “held hostage” by a “rigged Japanese justice system.” He said “guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied” in Japan.

Goshn said: “I have not fled justice – I have escaped injustice and political persecution.” Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, making it unlikely Ghosn would be forced to return for trial.
