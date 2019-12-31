Global  

IRONWEED movie (1987) Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Carroll Baker

IRONWEED movie (1987) Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Carroll Baker

IRONWEED movie (1987) Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Carroll Baker

IRONWEED Movie Trailer HD (1987) - Plot synopsis: An alcoholic drifter spends Halloween in his home town of Albany, New York after returning there for the first time in decades.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by William Kennedy and directed by the late Argentinian director Héctor Babenco (KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN), IRONWEED features Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep (both Academy Award nominated for their roles) as two lost souls who come together during the Great Depression.

In Depression-era Albany, N.Y., Francis Phelan (Jack Nicholson) has become an alcoholic vagabond after guilt over accidentally killing his infant son led him to desert his family.

Over the course of several days, he ambles from gritty job to dirty bar to makeshift sleeping quarters.

By chance, he encounters fellow itinerant drinker and his sometime lover, Helen Archer (Meryl Streep).

Together, they wax nostalgic about their haunted pasts.

Genre: Drama Director: Hector Babenco Writers: William Kennedy, William Kennedy Stars: Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Carroll Baker
