Solskjaer pleased with Manchester United's improvement

MARCUS RASHFORD CELEBRATES SCORING A GOAL BURNLEY, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 28, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, SAYING: "Well we're improving and I think we can see more and more of what we want to be and our identity and what we're good at.

We're making games suit our style more and more.

We've played the same way for a little while and we're getting used to each other.

We're quite a bit away still from where we want to be."

SOLSKJAER CELEBRATES BURNLEY, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 28, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, SAYING: "Well if we can keep this lot fit and if we can keep on improving.

One or two, one addition, if you get two additions of course that's going to be competition for places and that's what you've got to deal with at this club, we haven't had enough because we've had so many injuries but now we're getting more and more players fit so now I've got to leave players out I maybe should have played."

ANTHONY MARTIAL AFTER SCORING A GOAL BURNLEY, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 28, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, SAYING: "We're not Manchester City.

We can't play and out-play and out-football teams like they do yet, but hopefully in a few years we can.

It's not going to be overnight, it's only them that can do that.

But we are more with fast flowing quicker attacking, but if you can mix that like we had tonight we've got a chance."

MASON GREENWOOD BURNLEY, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 28, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, SAYING: "Yes we always believed Anthony (Martial) and Marcus (Rashford) was going to score goals, but Mason's (Greenwood) filled a big void, he's chipped in with goals.

So I'm not worried about goals from the centre forwards or forwards, Mason's eight now, I don't know, Marcus 14, 15, Anthony's quite a few.

But Romelu's (Lukaku) a good striker and he'll always score goals.

But it was time for him to move on and we didn't find the right one outside of our club, we had Mason."

MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYERS STORY: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he is delighted with the way his young side are developing as they prepare to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday (January 1) United's young trio of strikers all found the back of the net over Christmas, Anthony Martial netting a brace while Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood also scored in the 4-1 Premier League home win over Newcastle United before Martial and Rashford were on the scoresheet again in the 2-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday.

The back to back victories have lifted United up to fifth place on 31 points while a return to fitness of key players has given Solskjaer cause for optimism as the club look for a top four finish and a return to the Champions League next season.

Martial netted his tenth goal of an injury-hit season against Burnley, the 22-year-old Rashford took his overall tally to 16 with a towering header - making it his best return in a campaign.

Solskjaer also had special praise for 18-year-old Greenwood, who has eased the burden on Rashford's shoulders with nine goals in all competitions.

(Production: Andy Ragg)