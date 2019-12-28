Global  

Trump Says He'll Sign Phase One China Deal On Jan. 15 During White House Ceremony

Trump Says He'll Sign Phase One China Deal On Jan. 15 During White House CeremonyPresident Trump tweeted about the China trade deal.
Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on Jan 15

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of an American trade deal with China would...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes•CBC.ca•Reuters•NYTimes.com


Trump's Trade Deal 'In the Bag,' China Hawk Peter Navarro Says

The White House's leading China hawk, trade adviser Peter Navarro, said Monday that a preliminary...
Newsmax - Published


philipilevy

Phil Levy Donald Trump says he will sign 'Phase One' China trade deal on Jan. 15 https://t.co/QvSnq4emYI via @usatoday 8 seconds ago

mr_showkz99

Showkz🔺💹 RT @CNBC: We need to have a “very candid discussion” about Chinese cyber espionage in 2020, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro says. h… 49 seconds ago

Mirai_Life_Sec

Mirai Life Securities Trump says he will sign 'phase one' China trade deal Jan. 15 at the White House https://t.co/tQCSEehiZu https://t.co/StsOyVHC8X 1 minute ago

VixBuyer

The 50 Cent Trader RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: President Trump says he will sign 'phase one' of the China trade deal on January 15 https://t.co/ViskO6J3HC 1 minute ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Trump says he will sign ‘phase one’ China trade deal on Jan. 15 at the #WhiteHouse https://t.co/Nuf88NYG3S https://t.co/6epoMjVsik 2 minutes ago

kouame_adie

Kouame ADIE RT @WSJ: President Trump said he will sign a “phase one” trade deal with China on Jan. 15, adding he will later go to Beijing for talks on… 2 minutes ago

TheFarSideRight

AMericAN ink🇺🇸 Trump to sign 'phase one' of China trade deal Jan. 15 and says he will travel to Beijing for 'phase two' talks https://t.co/j2lBLSG6cf 2 minutes ago

CNBC

CNBC We need to have a “very candid discussion” about Chinese cyber espionage in 2020, White House trade advisor Peter N… https://t.co/dGVMfP76KX 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15 [Video]Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House. As Fred Katayama reports, he said he'll later go to Beijing to start talks on the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Makes Trump Squirm, Trump Incensed [Video]House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Makes Trump Squirm, Trump Incensed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refused to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. This action robbed Trump of what he wants most... "total and complete exoneration" following the trial. Asked..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33

