Trump Says He'll Sign Phase One China Deal On Jan. 15 During White House Ceremony

Phil Levy Donald Trump says he will sign 'Phase One' China trade deal on Jan. 15 https://t.co/QvSnq4emYI via @usatoday 8 seconds ago

Showkz🔺💹 RT @CNBC: We need to have a “very candid discussion” about Chinese cyber espionage in 2020, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro says. h… 49 seconds ago

Mirai Life Securities Trump says he will sign 'phase one' China trade deal Jan. 15 at the White House https://t.co/tQCSEehiZu https://t.co/StsOyVHC8X 1 minute ago

The 50 Cent Trader RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: President Trump says he will sign 'phase one' of the China trade deal on January 15 https://t.co/ViskO6J3HC 1 minute ago

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Trump says he will sign ‘phase one’ China trade deal on Jan. 15 at the #WhiteHouse https://t.co/Nuf88NYG3S https://t.co/6epoMjVsik 2 minutes ago

Kouame ADIE RT @WSJ: President Trump said he will sign a “phase one” trade deal with China on Jan. 15, adding he will later go to Beijing for talks on… 2 minutes ago

AMericAN ink🇺🇸 Trump to sign 'phase one' of China trade deal Jan. 15 and says he will travel to Beijing for 'phase two' talks https://t.co/j2lBLSG6cf 2 minutes ago