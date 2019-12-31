Global  

Prince William Announces Multi-Million Pound Contest to Tackle Earth's Environmental Problems

Prince William Announces Multi-Million Pound Contest to Tackle Earth's Environmental Problems

Prince William Announces Multi-Million Pound Contest to Tackle Earth's Environmental Problems

The United Kingdom’s Prince William and the Global Alliance have announced what they’re calling the most prestigious environmental prize in history: The Earthshot Prize.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
