Kim Jong Un to unveil 'new path' in New Year's speech

The leader of North Korea will give a speech on New Year's day, laying out his vision for the nation after the United States apparently ignored Kim Jong Un's December 31 deadline to move nuclear discussions forward.

North Korea has provided few hints for what the "new path" may involve, but U.S. military commanders said Pyongyang's next move could include missile or nuclear bomb tests.

The White House said Washington would be "extraordinarily disappointed" if North Korea renewed weapons tests, vowing to take appropriate action.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped Pyongyang would choose peace over confrontation.

Analysts say any military provocation involving the test of a long-range missile could risk a personal relationship with Trump, which Pyongyang has repeatedly touted.

Wednesday's address, the culmination of Workers' Party's 7th Central Committee, is also expected to touch upon a wide range of issues from foreign affairs and military development to the economy and education.

In the speech he made last New Year's, Kim said he might have to change course if Washington sticks to its pressure campaign and demands unilateral action.