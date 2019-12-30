Global  

Kim Jong Un to unveil 'new path' in New Year's speech

Kim Jong Un to unveil 'new path' in New Year's speech

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to make a closely-watched New Year address on Wednesday which is likely to offer a glimpse of a &quot;new path&quot; he has vowed to take if the United States fails to meet his deadline to soften its stance over denuclearization.

Gavino Garay reports.
