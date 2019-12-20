Ryan Jay Shares His Favorite Wedding Movies

When you add up all the elements of a wedding - the planning, the families merging, last minute pressures, the expectations - the whole thing can be fascinating to watch as an outsider.

That's why we love wedding movies!

Our film critic Ryan Jay is here for Wedding Week to share some of his favorite wedding flicks!

For more information on Ryan Jay Reviews, visit RyanJayReviews.com.

And see below for Ryan's picks!

1.

Muriel’s Wedding 2.

My Best Friend’s Wedding 3.

Crazy Rich Asians 4.

Mamma Mia!

5.

Love is All You Need 6.

Imagine Me & You 7.

Sex and the City the Movie 8.

Table 19 9.

After the Wedding 10.

The Romantics