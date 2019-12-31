Global  

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he&apos;ll sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House.

As Fred Katayama reports, he said he&apos;ll later go to Beijing to start talks on the next phase.
