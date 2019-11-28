Global  

U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq

According to Reuters, the United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound.

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran for “orchestrating” the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and said he would hold Tehran responsible.

A State Department spokesperson said that “U.S. personnel are secure and there has been no breach.

There are no plans to evacuate Embassy Baghdad.”
