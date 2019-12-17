Alex Jones to pay $100k in Sandy Hook case

Conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $100,000 in court costs and legal fees in a case brought by a father whose son was killed in the Sandy Hook massacre.

In the December 20 ruling, a Texas judge said Jones and his attorney ignored an October court order to present materials and witnesses to plaintiff Neil Heslin, who is suing Jones for defamation.

The judge also denied Jones’s request to dismiss Heslin’s lawsuit.

Heslin’s six-year-old son was killed in the mass shooting at the Sandy Hook school in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

Heslin claims that Jones repeatedly asserted the shooting was a hoax.

Several families of the young victims have brought lawsuits against Jones - who used his website InfoWars to suggest the parents were actually ‘crisis actors’ that were involved in a political cover-up of the shooting.

That theory has been discredited… and critics say Jones has harassed and taunted the families of the victims.