Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an end-of-year video on Tuesday on the official Sussex Royal Instagram page.

The video includes a new adorable photo of Prince Harry with his 8-month-old son Archie.

Archie wore what appears to be baby Ugg boots, a camel coat, and a hat with pom-poms for ears.

According to Business Insider, Prince Harry was wearing a navy beanie and an army-green jacket.

The rest of the video is set to Coldplay's "Clocks" and has highlights from the couple's 2019.