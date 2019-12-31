Global  

'Anti-Benghazi': Trump Threatens Iran Over US Embassy In Iraq

'Anti-Benghazi': Trump Threatens Iran Over US Embassy In IraqPresident Trump tweeted about Iran.
Iran rejects accusation of link to violent protests at U.S. embassy in Iraq

Iran's Foreign Ministry denied Tehran was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comSeekingAlpha


US Embassy in Iraq under attack by Shiite militiamen in Baghdad

US Embassy in Iraq under attack by Shiite militiamen in BaghdadUS President Donald Trump is blaming Iran for a breach of the US Embassy compound in Baghdad and is...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



Trump Tells Iran On US Embassy In Iraq: 'This Is Not A Warning, It Is A Threat. Happy New Year!' [Video]Trump Tells Iran On US Embassy In Iraq: 'This Is Not A Warning, It Is A Threat. Happy New Year!'

President Trump tweeted about Iran.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:51Published

U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq [Video]U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq

According to Reuters, the United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound. U.S. President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

